Win Tickets To Advance Screening of Strays

Strays

From the humans who brought you Cocaine Bear and 21 Jump Street, Universal Pictures presents Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx in Strays. Go fetch yourself, August 18th! Rated R.

Listen this week (8/7-8/11) at 8a for your opportunity to win a pair of reserved seats to the advance screening on Tuesday, August 15th at 7pm at AMC Altamonte. You can also enter below for another way to win!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. August 7th, 2023 - August 11th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen to 98.9 WMMO (8/7-8/11) at the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller or complete Official Entry Form above. Up to six (6) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of reserved seats to advance screening of Strays on August 15, 2023 at 7pm at AMC Altamonte. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group