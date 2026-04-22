Win Tickets to an Advance Screening of The Sheep Detectives Starring Hugh Jackman

The Sheep Detectives

Be among the first to see the new family mystery comedy, THE SHEEP DETECTIVES, starring Hugh Jackman.

Enter below for your chance to win four free passes to an advance screening on Saturday, May 2nd before the film opens only in theaters May 8 - Mother’s Day weekend.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/22/26-4/28/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to one winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four ticket to an advance screening of The Sheep Detective on 5/2 at 11am at AMC Altamonte. Winner will be on a guest list and must follow check-in instructions or seats may be forfeited. ARV = $80. For full rules,click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804

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