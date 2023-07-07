Win Tickets To Aquatica

Aquatica Orlando

Take your family fun to the next level at Aquatica - The waterslide capital of Orlando! Plunge, Race, and Rush down the most thrilling water slides around. Relax on a lazy river, sunny beach, or under a private cabana. Bring the whole family and fun to the next level at Aquatica Orlando!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (7/7-7/9) for your opportunity to win a family four-pack of tickets!

Visit AquaticaOrlando.com for the best deal and offers on tickets, annual passes, and more!

Listening Times:

  • Fri. 7/7: 5p-midnight (every hour on the hour)
  • Sat. 7/8: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)
  • Sun. 7/9: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 7th - July 9th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen to 98.9 WMMO for the keywords (7/7/23-7/9/23) and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to Aquatica Orlando + parking pass. ARV = $429.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

