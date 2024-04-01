Win Tickets to Catch Christopher Cross at The Plaza Live

Christopher Cross

Five-time Grammy award winner Christopher Cross is coming to The Plaza Live on August 4th and you could see him perform live in concert!

Enter below (4/1-4/30) for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. April 1, 2024 - April 30, 2024. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above to win. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Christopher Cross at The Plaza Live on August 4, 2024. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804

©2024 Cox Media Group