Win Tickets to the Central Florida Chili Cookoff on 2/7/26 at Hamlin Green Space in Winter Garden

Chili Cookoff

You could win a family four-pack of chili sampling tickets for the 5th Annual Central Florida Chili Cookoff on Saturday, February 7th, 2026 at Hamlin Green Space in Winter Garden. Enter below for your chance to win from 98.9 WMMO!

Bring the family for live music, local vendors, a kids’ zone, chili sampling and more!

Tickets are needed for chili tasting and kids’ zone. All proceeds benefit Legacy Events for Education in its mission to inspire students, teachers and communities to leave their legacy on the world!

For more information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/14/26-2/1/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. All decisions made by WMMO-FM are final. Up to one winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two adult and two child sampling tickets for the Central Florida Chili Cookoff on 2/7/26 at Hamlin Green Space in Winter Garden. ARV = $40. For full rules,click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

