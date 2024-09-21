Win tickets to the Gold Over America Tour starring Simone Biles

Gold Over America Tour

Join the excitement at the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour, starring Simone Biles and America’s best gymnasts. This celebration of world-class gymnastics is designed to inspire the next generation of champions.

Listen with Jay this week (9/23-9/27) at 6p for your opportunity to win a four-pack of tickets to Gold Over America at Kia Center on October 12th!

Led by Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour delivers an exhilarating display of jaw-dropping athletic brilliance and high-energy choreography. Every tumble, twist, and gravity-defying trick will have audiences on the edge of their seats.

