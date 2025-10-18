Win Tickets to Halloween Velvet Sessions Featuring Sebastian Bach with Jay and Brandi

Sebastian Bach

Halloween Velvet Sessions returns to the Hard Rock Hotel on Thursday, October 30, for an unforgettable night of music and Halloween fun. Sebastian Bach takes the stage for an adults-only Halloween costume party and concert!

Listen to The Jay and Brandi Morning Show this week (10/20-10/24) during the ’80s at 8a’ for your opportunity to score two tickets!

You could see Sebastian Bach perform hits like “18 and Life,” “I Remember You,” “Youth Gone Wild,” “Slave to the Grind,” and more.

All tickets include select specialty cocktails and finger foods until 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m., and showtime is 8 p.m.

Halloween Velvet Sessions is a 21 and older event. Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/20/25-10/24/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 21+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to Halloween Velvet Sessions featuring Sebastian Bach at the Hard Rock Live Orlando on 10/30. ARV = $184. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

