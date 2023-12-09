Win Tickets to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Kennedy Space Center

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex invites you and the whole family to their holiday extravaganza throughout the month of December. Bringing the family to experience Holidays in Space is sure to create lasting memories for all.

Listen with Denise this week (12/11-12/15) at 7a for your opportunity to win a four-pack of tickets to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex! You can also enter below for another way to win.

This holiday, step into a whole new universe of galactic celebrations and more with Holidays in Space at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex! Beginning December 15th! Take part in family-friendly activities and experience the festive holiday décor that has taken over the Visitor Complex. You won’t want to miss it!

Be sure to take advantage of the new two-day ticket offer, costing less than $45 per day and offers maximum flexibility for the whole family. Explore more at Kennedyspacecenter.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. December 11th, 2023 - December 15th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 844-862-9890, and be the designated caller or complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to six (6) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. ARV = $300. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

