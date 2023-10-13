Win Tickets To Orlando Beer Fest

Orlando Beer Fest

The 8th Annual Orlando Beer Fest returns on Saturday, November 4th from 2p-5p at Festival Park in The Milk District!

Enter below (10/16-10/25) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to Orlando Beer Fest! Must be 21 years of age or older to enter.

Orlando Beer Festival is the largest beer festival in Orlando, pouring 200+ varieties of beer, ciders, seltzers, spirits and cocktails from over 50 local, regional and national breweries and companies. Orlando Beer Festival is not only the region’s largest beer tasting event, it also features live music on the Hard Rock Stage, a giant interactive game zone with carnival games, giant beer pong and many more surprises.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. October 13th, 2023 - October 25th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 21+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to Orlando Beer Fest on November 4, 2023 at Festival Park. ARV = $120. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

