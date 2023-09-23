Win Tickets to Queen: Rhythm & Rhapsody

Queen: Rhythm & Rhapsody

Get ready to rock out like never before with “Queen: Rhythm and Rhapsody!” This mind-blowing concert event is an electrifying salute to the legendary rock band Queen and their iconic frontman, Freddie Mercury.

Enter below (9/23-10/1) for your opportunity to win tickets to their performance on Friday, October 6th at 7:30pm at the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden!

“Queen: Rhythm and Rhapsody” goes beyond a mere tribute show; it’s a celebration of Mercury’s lasting impact on the world of music and culture. From the depths of love to the heights of human experience, this show dives deep into the very essence of what makes their music so unforgettable. Be swept away by a symphony of Queen’s greatest hits, including the iconic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the soul-stirring “Who Wants To Live Forever,” the anthemic “Somebody to Love,” and all the rest of their legendarily iconic tunes!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. September 23rd, 2023 - October 1st, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to Queen: Rhythm and Rhapsody at the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden on October 6, 2023 at 7:30pm. ARV = $80. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group