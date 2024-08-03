Win tickets to SeaWorld Orlando’s Bands, Brew & BBQ + Quiet Riot M&G grand prize

SeaWorld Orlando's Bands, Brew & BBQ

SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ Is Back! We’ve added even more flavor to SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular by bringing back Bands, Brew & BBQ. Savor mouthwatering recipes from Kansas City, Texas, Memphis, and more. Pair them with refreshing cocktails and ice-cold craft beer. Catch live concerts by award-winning artists. Sunday, August 18th, Quiet Riot takes the stage*! And be sure to stay for spectacular Ignite fireworks!

Listen weekday mornings with Denise at 8a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to SeaWorld Orlando to enjoy Bands, Brew & BBQ! Plus, qualify for the grand prize of two reserved seats to see Quiet Riot on August 18th at the Nautilus Theater and two meet & greet passes! You can also enter below for another way to win.

Don’t miss SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ, every weekend through August 25th. Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com. See the full concert lineup here.

*Concerts are free with park admission.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/5/24-8/16/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller or complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to eleven (11) winners will be selected plus one (1) grand prize winner. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to SeaWorld Orlando. Grand prize: two reserved seats and meet & greet passes to see Quiet Riot at the Nautilus Theater on August 18, 2024. ARV = $307.98. Grand Prize ARV = $379.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

