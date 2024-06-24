Win Tickets to SeaWorld Orlando’s Bands, Brew & BBQ

SeaWorld Orlando's Bands, Brew & BBQ

Savory tastes and tunes are returning to SeaWorld. For eight exciting weekends this summer, get your fill of Bands, Brew & BBQ. Catch live concerts by award-winning artists. Sample recipes from Kansas City, Texas, Memphis, and more. Pair them with refreshing cocktails and ice-cold craft beers. And stay for spectacular Ignite fireworks!

Listen this week (6/24-6/28) at 6p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to SeaWorld Orlando to enjoy Bands, Brew & BBQ! You can also enter below for another way to win.

Don’t miss Bands, Brew & BBQ, July 6th through August 25th. Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 6/24/24-6/28/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 844-862-9890, and be the designated caller or complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to six (6) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to SeaWorld Orlando. ARV = $351.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

