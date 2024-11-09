Win tickets to SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration

SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration

You could win four tickets to experience SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration! Listen weekday mornings (11/11-11/22) at 7a for your opportunity to win! Be ready to dial 1-844-862-9890 when you hear the cue to call.

The wonders of the sea meet the joy of the holidays at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration. From underwater discoveries to enchanting shows on ice. New thrills on Penguin Trek at SeaWorld’s Antarctica to Santa and friends at the North Pole. And Sesame Street Land to a winter wonderland filled with millions of twinkling lights. It’s a Christmas celebration like no other— only at SeaWorld Orlando. Select dates November 16th through January 5th!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/11/24-11/22/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WMMO-FM are final. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets for admission to SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration and a parking pass. ARV = $569.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

