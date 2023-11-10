Win Tickets To Seaworld’s Christmas Celebration

SeaWorld Christmas Celebration

Soak in the holiday spirit at SeaWorld Orlando! Where the wonders of the sea meet the joy of the holidays At SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration.

Listen for the keywords this weekend (11/10-11/12) and enter them below for your opportunity to win four tickets and sampling lanyards to SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration!

Listening Times:

Fri. 11/10: 5p-midnight (every hour on the hour)

5p-midnight (every hour on the hour) Sat. 11/11: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)

10a-7p (every hour on the hour) Sun. 11/12: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

From underwater discoveries to enchanting shows on ice and Sesame Street Land to a winter wonderland filled with magic and millions of sparkling lights. It’s a holiday celebration like no other—only at SeaWorld Orlando. Select dates now through January 2nd.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. November 10th, 2023 - November 12th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords at the designated times and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets and lanyards to SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration happening select dates November 10th-January 2nd. ARV = $630.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

