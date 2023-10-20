Win Tickets To SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular

SeaWorld's Halloween Spooktacular

SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular is back and 98.9 WMMO is hooking you up!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (10/20-10/22) and enter them below for your opportunity to win a 4-pack of tickets to SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular!

Listening Times:

Fri. 10/20: 5p-midnight (every hour on the hour)

5p-midnight (every hour on the hour) Sat. 10/21: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)

10a-7p (every hour on the hour) Sun. 10/22: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

Grab your costumes and get ready for a fun-filled Halloween celebration for the whole family, including trick-or-treating (with the purchase of a reusable bag) during this daytime event. Explore their decorated trail, meet colorful characters, and be sure to check out all of the immersive family Spooktacular Festivities. SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular runs select days through Oct. 31st and is included with park admission. Get your tickets now at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. October 20th, 2023 - October 22nd, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords at the designated times and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to SeaWorld Orlando. ARV = $339.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group