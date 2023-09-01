Win Tickets to SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream

SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream

Howl-O-Scream at Seaworld Orlando is the most scream-inducing event of the year…and that’s a good thing. Research shows screaming can help lower stress. Welcome to Scream Therapy.

Listen for the keywords this weekend (9/1-9/3) and enter them below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando!

Listening Times:

Fri. 9/1 : 5p-midnight (every hour on the hour)

: 5p-midnight (every hour on the hour) Sat. 9/2 : 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)

: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour) Sun. 9/3 : 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)

: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour) Mon. 9/4: 10a-12a (every hour on the hour)

With 5 All-New horror-filled houses, 7 Scare Zones, Terrifying Shows, and brave your favorite coaster in the dark! Howl-O-Scream, now at SeaWorld Orlando select dates September 8th through October 31st. It’s scary good for you. Get your tickets now at SeaWorldOrlando.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. September 1st, 2023 - September 3rd, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords at the designated times and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream happening select dates between September 8th-October 31st. ARV = $97.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group