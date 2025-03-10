Win tickets to SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival with ZZ Top in Concert

SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival

Whether you’re a foodie or bringing the whole family, savor delectable bites, refreshing wines, vibrant cocktails, and craft brews at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival! Enjoy your favorite artists live on stage, with concerts every weekend, plus ALL-NEW Friday Night concerts! Exquisite flavors, exhilarating coasters, and extraordinary animal encounters. Experience it all at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival, now through May 4th.

Listen this week at 8a & 5p for your opportunity to win two tickets to see ZZ Top in concert at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival on Sunday, March 16th! You can also enter below for another way to win.

Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com. Concerts are free with park admission.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/10/25 - 3/14/25. Contest ends at 8am on Friday, 3/14/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated times, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller or complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected (9 on-air and 1 online). Prize: two tickets to see ZZ Top at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival on 3/16/25. Odds vary. ARV = $309.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

