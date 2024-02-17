Win Tickets To SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival is back with more than 200 mouthwatering options, including all-new items and returning fan-favorites! Savor fresh global cuisine, cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Plus, get a taste of live music on Sunday, March 3rd when Night Ranger takes the stage.

Exquisite flavors, exhilarating coasters, and extraordinary animal encounters. Experience it all at SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival, Thursdays through Sundays.

Check out all of SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Festival concert line up here!

Listen weekday mornings (2/19-3/1) at 8a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival! Plus, qualify for the grand prize of two reserved seats and passes to meet Night Ranger on Sunday, March 3rd! You can also enter below (2/17-3/1 at 9a) for another way to win.

*Please note - SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival concerts are included with park admission.

To purchase tickets or more information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/17/24-3/1/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above or listen for the cue to call, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to eleven (11) winners will be selected. One (1) grand prize winner will be selected from the combined on-air and online entries. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets for one day admission to SeaWorld. Grand Prize: two reserved seats for 3/3/24 Night Ranger performance, two passes to meet Night Ranger on 3/3/24, and a parking pass. SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival sample lanyards are not included in prize. ARV = $344.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

