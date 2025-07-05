Win Tickets to see Blue Oyster Cult at SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ

SeaWorld's Bands, Brew & BBQ

Savory tastes and tunes are returning to SeaWorld with Bands, Brew & Bar-B-Que! With hundreds of flavors from delicious food, refreshing cocktails, craft beers, and more! Enjoy live concerts, including Blue Oyster Cult on Sunday, July 20th. And stay for the spectacular ALL-NEW Ignite Drones & Fireworks show! Don’t miss SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ, every weekend now through August 24th.

Listen to The Jay & Brandi Morning Show this week (7/7-7/11) at 7a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ to see Blue Oyster Cult in concert on July 20th!

Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

HRDB

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/7/25-7/11/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to SeaWorld Orlando. ARV = $309.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!