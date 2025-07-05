Win Tickets to see Blue Oyster Cult at SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ

SeaWorld's Bands, Brew & BBQ

Savory tastes and tunes are returning to SeaWorld with Bands, Brew & Bar-B-Que! With hundreds of flavors from delicious food, refreshing cocktails, craft beers, and more! Enjoy live concerts, including Blue Oyster Cult on Sunday, July 20th. And stay for the spectacular ALL-NEW Ignite Drones & Fireworks show! Don’t miss SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ, every weekend now through August 24th.

Listen to The Jay & Brandi Morning Show this week (7/7-7/11) at 7a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ to see Blue Oyster Cult in concert on July 20th!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/7/25-7/11/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to SeaWorld Orlando. ARV = $309.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

