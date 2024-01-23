Win Tickets to See Bob Dylan in Concert

Bob Dylan

JUST ANNOUNCED! Influential singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is making his way to Central Florida on March 9th & March 10th, 2024, and WMMO has your way in.

Listen this week (1/23-1/26) at 6p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Bob Dylan at the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center! You can also enter below (1/23-1/31) for another way to win.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, 1/26 at 10a.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/23/24-1/31/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 844-862-9890, and be the designated caller or complete Official Entry Form above. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Bob Dylan and the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center on March 9, 2024 or March 10th, 2024 (ticket date at the discretion of concert promoter). ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

