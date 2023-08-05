Win Tickets To See Classic Albums Live: Billy Joel

Classic Albums Live: Billy Joel

Classic Albums Live features the finest studio musicians performing classic rock albums LIVE note for note, cut for cut. This time it’s Billy Joel’s “The Stranger”!

Listen this week (8/7-8/11) at 9a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Classic Albums Live: Billy Joel at Hard Rock Live on August 19th! You can also enter below for another way to win!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. August 7th, 2023 - August 11th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen to WMMO weekdays (8/7/23-8/11/23) for cue to call, call 844-862-9890, and be designated caller or complete Official Entry Form above. Up to six (6) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Classic Albums Live: Billy Joel at Hard Rock Live on August 19, 2023. ARV = $56. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804].

