Win Tickets To See Classic Albums Live: Queen

Classic Albums Live: Queen

Classic Albums Live features the finest studio musicians performing classic rock albums LIVE note for note, cut for cut. This time we celebrate the life and legacy of Freddie as Classic Albums Live performs Queen’s A Night at the Opera!

Listen this week (8/21-8/25) at 9a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Classic Albums Live: Queen at Hard Rock Live on September 2nd!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. August 21st, 2023 - August 25th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen to WMMO weekdays (8/21/23-8/25/23) for cue to call, call 844-862-9890, and be designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Classic Albums Live: Queen at Hard Rock Live on September 2, 2023. ARV = $56. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804].

