Win Tickets To See Classic Albums Live: U2

Classic Albums Live: U2

Classic Albums Live features the finest studio musicians performing classic rock albums LIVE note for note, cut for cut. This time it’s U2 “The Joshua Tree”!

Listen during the “Appetite For The 80′s” this week (11/13-11/17) between 12p-1p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Classic Albums Live: U2 at Hard Rock Live on January 19th! You can also enter below for another way to win.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. November 11th, 2023 - November 17th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 844-862-9890, and be designated caller or complete Official Entry Form above. Up to six (6) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Classic Albums Live: U2 at Hard Rock Live in Orlando on January 19, 2024. ARV = $42. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group