Win Tickets to See Dokken at SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ

SeaWorld Bands, Brew & BBQ - Dokken

We’ve added even more flavor to SeaWorld’s Summer Spectacular with Bands, Brew & BBQ. Savor hundreds of flavors from delicious food, refreshing cocktails, and ice-cold craft beer. Catch live concerts by award-winning artists. Sunday, July 27th, Dokken takes the stage*! And be sure to stay for the spectacular ALL-NEW Ignite Drones & Fireworks show! Don’t miss SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ, every weekend now through August 24th. Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

*Concerts are held indoors at the Nautilus Theatre and are included with park admission.

See the full concert lineup here.

Listen during The Jay & Brandi Morning Show this week (7/21-7/25) at 7a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to SeaWorld’s Bands, Brew & BBQ to see Dokken in concert on July 27th! You can also enter below (7/21-7/23) for another way to win.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. On-Air: 7/21/25-7/25/25. Online: 7/21/25-7/23/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller or complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to six (6) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to SeaWorld Orlando. ARV = $309.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

