Win Tickets to See Great White & Slaughter

Great White & Slaughter

98.9 WMMO presents Great White & Slaughter in concert at Hard Rock Live on August 23rd.

Enter below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/4/25-8/10/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Great White & Slaughter at Hard Rock Live on 8/23/25. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group