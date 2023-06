Blockbuster Summer

98.9 WMMO and Lakeridge Winery are bringing the adventure this weekend with a $100 Fandango gift card to see the biggest blockbuster film of the summer ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.’ You can experience Indiana Jones on the big screen at a theater of your choice & popcorn is included!

Listen this weekend starting at 5p to find out you could win from 98.9 WMMO!

Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards





