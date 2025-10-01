Win Tickets to See the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Kenny Wayne Sheperd Band

Celebrate 30 years of Ledbetter Heights with legendary blues-rock guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd! He’s bringing his iconic hits and electrifying guitar skills to Hard Rock Live Orlando on April 12th, 2026.

Enter below from 10/1-12/31 for your chance to win a pair of tickets and experience an unforgettable night of blues, rock, and pure guitar mastery.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/1/25-12/31/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band at Hard Rock Live Orlando on 4/12/26. ARV = $139. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

