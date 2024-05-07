Win Tickets To See Lyle Lovett At The Dr.Phillips Center

Lyle Lovett

RECENTLY ANNOUNCED

Texas-based musician and actor Lyle Lovett is coming to the Dr.Phillips Center on October 7th and WMMO has your ticket in!

Enter below (5/7-6/2) for your opportunity to score a pair of tickets to see them perform live in concert!

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, May 10th at 10am. Click here for details.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. May 7th - June 2nd. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. One winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Lyle Lovett on Monday, October 7th, 2024 at the Dr.Phillips Center. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!