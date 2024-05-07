Win Tickets To See Lyle Lovett At The Dr.Phillips Center

Lyle Lovett

RECENTLY ANNOUNCED

Texas-based musician and actor Lyle Lovett is coming to the Dr.Phillips Center on October 7th and WMMO has your ticket in!

Enter below (5/7-6/2) for your opportunity to score a pair of tickets to see them perform live in concert!

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, May 10th at 10am. Click here for details.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. May 7th - June 2nd. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. One winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Lyle Lovett on Monday, October 7th, 2024 at the Dr.Phillips Center. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group