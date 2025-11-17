Win Tickets to see Pearcy DeMartini Perform the Music of RATT at Hard Rock Live

Pearcy DeMartini

You could win two tickets to see Pearcy DeMartini performing the music of RATT at Hard Rock Live on April 28th, 2026.

Enter below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show.

For tickets info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/17/25-12/31/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds Vary. Prize: two tickets to see Pearcy DeMartini at Hard Rock Live on 4/28/26. ARV = $70. For full rules,click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!