Win Tickets To See The Rolling Stones At Camping World Stadium

The Rolling Stones are hitting the road in 2024 with a stop at Camping World Stadium on June 3rd, and we’re thankful to have tickets for you this Thanksgiving weekend!

Starting Wednesday (11/22) at 5pm, listen for 98.9 WMMO’s Rolling Stones Weekend of Winning. We’ll announce key words throughout the weekend, and enter them in the form below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to catch the Hackney Diamonds tour stop in Orlando! This is your chance to see the Stones from 98.9 WMMO!

Tickets go on-sale on Friday, December 1st at 10am.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. November 22nd, 2023 - November 26th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the keywords during the designated listening time and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Prize: two tickets to see The Rolling Stones in concert on 6/3/24 at Camping World Stadium. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

