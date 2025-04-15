Win Tickets to See The Segar Experience

The Segar Experience

You could win two tickets to catch The Segar Experience perform live at the Apopka Community Center VFW Post 10147 on Saturday, May 17th.

Enter below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

The Seger Experience pays impeccable attention to detail and delivers the same outstanding energy of Seger’s live concerts that you know and love. Ultimately, they are fun, personable entertainers, and obviously love what they do. The Seger Experience is proud to represent the legacy of Bob Seger.

For show and ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/15/25-4/30/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to four (4) winners will be selected in a random drawing. Odds Vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see The Segar Experience at the Apopka Community Center VFW Post 10147 on 5/17/25. ARV = $80. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group