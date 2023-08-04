Win Tickets to See SHARKNADO: 10th Anniversary Edition

SHARKNADO: 10th Anniversary

Experience SHARKNADO: 10th Anniversary Edition on the big screen for special screenings on August 15th and 16th only.

Listen this week (8/7-8/11) at 3p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see SHARKNADO: 10th Anniversary Edition at AMC DINE-IN in Disney Springs!

Enjoy an all new remastered 4K version with never-before-seen kills and thrills with hundreds of new visual effects! MORE SHARKS, MORE ‘NADO! Tickets now on sale at https://www.sharknado10th.com/.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. August 7th, 2023 - August 11th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen to 98.9 WMMO (8/7-8/11) during the designated time, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: promo codes to redeem online for two tickets to see SHARKNADO: 10th Anniversary Edition at AMC DINE-IN in Disney Springs on August 15th or 16th. ARV = $30. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

