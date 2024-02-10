Win Tickets To See Steve Hackett

Steve Hackett

Genesis lead guitarist Steve Hackett is bringing his Genesis Revisited Foxtrot at 50 tour to Central Florida and you could win your way in!

Enter below (9/27-10/9) for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Steve Hackett at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on March 4th!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/10/24-2/25/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Steve Hackett at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2024. ARV = $99. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

