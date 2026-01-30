Win Tickets to See Triumph Perform at the Annual Celebration Exotic Car Festival

Triumph

The annual Celebration Exotic Car Festival (the world’s largest exotic car charity event) celebrates its 23rd year this April 10-14, 2026. And this year will feature a concert by iconic rock band Triumph, who is kicking off its first tour in 30 years at the event. 100% of the net proceeds are being donated to Make-a-Wish, to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Enter below from 2/2/26 - 3/31/26 for your chance to win two tickets to the show, courtesy of 98.9 WMMO!

Can’t wait to win? Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/2/26 - 3/31/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. Five (5) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Triumph with special guest April Wayne at the Hard Rock Live Orlando on 5/10/26. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

