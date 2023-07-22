Win Tickets To See YES

YES

Grammy-award winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band YES is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on October 10th and WMMO has your way in!

Listen to Denise this week (7/24-7/28) at 7a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show! You can also enter below for another way to win.

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. July 24th, 2023 - July 28th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller or complete Official Entry Form above. Up to six (6) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see YES at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on October 10, 2023. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

