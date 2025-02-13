Win a Tom Petty Tribute Album & a Getaway to Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach

All Valentine’s Weekend, we’re celebrating the Heartbreakers, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Listen every hour as we pay tribute to the ultimate heartbreaker, plus you could win a two-night getaway to Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach and a digital download of a Tom Petty Tribute Album!
Just listen for keywords this weekend and enter them below for your opportunity to win with 98.9 WMMO’s Heartbreakers Weekend of Winning!
Listening Times:
- Fri. 2/14: 5p-midnight (every hour on the hour)
- Sat. 2/15: 10a-7p (every hour on the hour)
- Sun. 2/16: 10a-9p (every hour on the hour)
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/14/25 - 2/16/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for keywords and include in entry form submission above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing to receive a 2-night stay (Sunday-Thursday) at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach, restrictions apply, specifics on certificate and a digital download of the Petty Country. Odds vary. ARV = $420. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
