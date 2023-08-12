Win A Two-Night Stay at Canopy by Hilton in Downtown West Palm Beach Plus Brightline Transportation

The Palm Beaches

You could win a 2-night stay at Canopy by Hilton in Downtown West Palm Beach plus roundtrip tickets for two between the Orlando Brightline station and the West Palm Beach Brightline station! Enter below (8/12-8/27) for your opportunity to win!

A gentler side of Florida awaits you—with cleaner sands, warmer waters and fewer crowds. Come see where America’s First Resort Destination™ was built and genuine hospitality began. Come, discover a place that surpasses all expectations, awaiting discerning travelers who won’t settle for the ordinary. A place different from the rest, waiting just for you.

Check out this luxury lifestyle Canopy by Hilton boutique hotel in Downtown West Palm Beach! This hotel offers modern and airy rooms with relaxing space to unwind or plan your next adventure! Enjoy a boozy brunch, delicious handcrafted cocktails & flavorful dishes atop the highest rooftop bar & pool in town at Treehouse. Don’t miss out, this property offers a true West Palm Beach experience for all travelers!

Canopy - West Palm Beach

Brightline is here to get you to South Florida’s top events, concerts, beaches, or the office with highspeed rail service. With existing stations serving travelers between Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, the future looks even brighter with service to and from Orlando. Sit back and enjoy high-speed train service unparalleled in speed, comfort, and style with Brightline.

Brightline

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. August 12th, 2023 - August 27th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 21+ . To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two-night stay at Canopy by Hilton in Downtown West Palm Beach plus roundtrip tickets for two between the Orlando Brightline station and the West Palm Beach Brightline station. ARV = $1,600. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

