Win Two Passes to Discovery Cove and Dolphin Swim

Discovery Cove

Discovery Cove® in Orlando is an all-inclusive day resort where guests can enjoy a one-of-a-kind opportunity to swim with dolphins, snorkel among thousands of tropical fish and rays, hand-feed exotic birds, and encounter playful otters. Relax and explore rocky lagoons surrounded by lush landscaping, colorful reefs, winding rivers and white, sandy beaches. Freshly prepared meals, endless snacks and beverages, including beer and wine are included. Guests will experience the most exciting animal encounters the world has to offer in a breathtaking atmosphere.

