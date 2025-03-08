Win VIP tickets to the Hamlin Craft Beer Festival

Hamlin Craft Beer Festival

The 2nd annual Hamlin Craft Beer Festival kicks off Saturday, March 29th in Winter Garden with a variety of craft breweries, pouring 70+ varieties of beer, ciders and more from local, regional and national breweries and companies. Not a beer drinker? There will be plenty of options for you as well!

Come out and enjoy plenty of varieties of adult beverages and LIVE MUSIC! Plus, play in a giant interactive game zone with miniature golf, giant beer pong and many more surprises. Bring your four-legged friends along as this event is dog friendly! Produced by Legacy Events for Education in partnership with the Orange Observer, this event is a charity fundraising event to fund scholarships and life skills education programs for students in western Orange County.

Enter below for your opportunity to win a 4-pack of VIP tickets to the Hamlin Craft Beer Festival!

VIP includes:

1 hour early entry at 3PM

Private VIP zone with shaded seating

Private VIP restrooms

Exclusive lite bites

Hamlin Beer Festival Commemorative T-shirt

PLUS, all the benefits of GA!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/8/25-3/25/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 21+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. Odds vary. Prize: 4 VIP tickets (3 regular VIP, 1 Designate Driver VIP) to the Hamlin Craft Beer Festival in Winter Garden on March, 29th 2025. ARV = $240. One (1) winner will be selected. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

