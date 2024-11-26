Win Weekdays with MERRY RIFFMAS

98.9 WMMO’s MERRY RIFFMAS is back with lots of rockin’ holiday presents for you including a swim with the dolphins, concert tickets, beach getaways and more! Listen weekdays (12/2-12/13) at 8am, 12p and 5p for the guitar riff to play, and be caller #9 at 844-862-9890 to identify the artist and song title to win!

Prizes include:

  • Two 4-day GA passes to Welcome To Rockville with Green Day, Alice in Chains & more live on May 15th - 18th, 2025 at Daytona International Speedway.
  • Two-night stay in modern luxury at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach.
  • $500 for jewelry shopping.
  • $200 gift card for holiday dining at Brio Italian Grille at Mall at Millenia.
  • Two (2) one-day passes to the all-inclusive day resort Discovery Cove® in Orlando including a one-of-a-kind opportunity to swim with dolphins. You can experience the most exciting animal encounters the world has to offer in a breathtaking tropical atmosphere.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/2/24-12/13/24. Open to legal FL res. of Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Volusia, and Seminole Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to WMMO on weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-862-9890, be designated caller, and correctly identify the cue sound - song title and artist - to win announced prize. Winner does not have choice of prize. Odds vary. If incorrect answer is given, caller does not win a prize. Add’l prizes may be added. Prizes: 1) two 4-day GA tickets to Welcome to Rockville 2025 ARV = $699.98 (quantity 4) 2) admission for two & dolphin swim at Discovery Cove ARV = $400 (quantity 3) 3) $500 International Diamond Center gift certificate, restrictions may apply. ARV = $500 (quantity one) 4) $200 Brio Italian Grille gift card ARV = $500 (quantity 3) 5) two-night stay at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach. Restrictions on certificate apply ARV = $300 (quantity 5). Official Rules: www.WMMO.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.










