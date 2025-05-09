Win Welcome to Rockville Passes

Welcome to Rockville

The 14th edition of Welcome to Rockville is back at Daytona International Speedway May 15th-18th featuring Green Day, Alice in Chains and more!

Listen with Jay & Brandi this week (5/12-5/14) at 9a for your opportunity to win passes!

Monday, 5/12: One pair of GA single day Friday, 5/16 passes

Tuesday, 5/13: One pair of 4-day GA passes

Wednesday, 5/14: One pair of 4-day VIP passes

For ticket and show info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/12/25-5/14/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated times, call 1-844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WMMO-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected each day. Odds vary. Monday, 5/12 Prize: Pair of GA single-day Friday, 5/16 passes to Welcome to Rockville (ARV = $339.98). Tuesday, 5/13 Prize: Pair of 4-day GA passes to Welcome to Rockville (ARV = $699.98). Wednesday, 5/14 Prize: Pair of 4-day VIP passes to Welcome to Rockville (ARV = $1,399.96). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

