Win ZZ Top Tickets This Week With Jay

ZZ Top

ZZ Top is bringing The Elevation Tour to the King Center For The Performing Arts on March 6th, 2024, and 98.9 WMMO wants to give you two tickets to the show!

Listen this week (12/18-12/22) at 5pm with Jay for your opportunity to win! When you hear the cue to call, dial the WMMO contest line at 1-844-862-9890 & you could be headed to the show for free!

Tickets go on-sale on Thursday (12/21) at 10am. For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. December 18th, 2023 - December 22nd, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 844-862-9890, and be designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see ZZ Top on 3/6/24 at the King Center in Melbourne. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.





©2023 Cox Media Group