You Can Win Tickets To The 10th Annual Florida Kids and Family Expo

The Florida Kids and Family Expo is the largest kids and family event in the country with a 2 day celebration of fun, learning, and discovery for families - all indoors at the Orange County Convention Center.
You can expect over 200 exhibitors offering the chance to explore a wide variety of schools, entertainment options, sports opportunities, birthday party services, product and service representatives, and so much more.
Enter below from August 9th - August 20th for your opportunity to win four tickets!
To purchase tickets, click here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. August 9th - August 20th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One four pack of tickets to attend Florida Kids and Family Expo the Orange County Convention Center from Saturday, August 23rd - Sunday, August 24th, 2025. ARV = $40. For full rules,click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
