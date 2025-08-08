You Can Win Tickets To The 10th Annual Florida Kids and Family Expo

10th Annual Florida Kids and Family Expo

The Florida Kids and Family Expo is the largest kids and family event in the country with a 2 day celebration of fun, learning, and discovery for families - all indoors at the Orange County Convention Center.

You can expect over 200 exhibitors offering the chance to explore a wide variety of schools, entertainment options, sports opportunities, birthday party services, product and service representatives, and so much more.

Enter below from August 9th - August 20th for your opportunity to win four tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. August 9th - August 20th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One four pack of tickets to attend Florida Kids and Family Expo the Orange County Convention Center from Saturday, August 23rd - Sunday, August 24th, 2025. ARV = $40. For full rules,click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

