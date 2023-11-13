You Could Win Tickets To The Asian Lantern Festival With Denise

Asian Lantern Festival: Into The Wild

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens will transform at night into the Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild presented by Publix on select dates November 17th through January 14th!

Listen weekday mornings (11/13-11/17) at 6am with Denise for your opportunity to win four tickets to the Asian Lantern Festival: Into The Wild! Plus, you can enter below for another way to win!

Experience the Zoo like you’ve never seen it before! See dozens of all-new, hand-constructed lantern displays illuminated by thousands of LED lights around the Zoo on a 3/4 mile path. Celebrate the art, beauty and wonder of traditional Asian lantern festivals.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/13/23-11/17/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. For on-air, listen for the cue to call and be the designated caller to win. To enter online, complete the entry form above. All decisions made by WMMO-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected on-air and one winner on-line. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to the Asian Lantern Festival: Into The Wild happening on select dates November 17th through January 14th at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens. ARV = $71. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!