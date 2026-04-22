You Could Be Headed to SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival With Molly Hatchet in Concert

SeaWorld Molly Hatchet

You could win two tickets to SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival with Molly Hatchet performing live on Friday, May 1st. Plus, qualify for the grand prize of two reserved seats for the show and two passes to meet the band!

You can enter below by April 29th for your chance to win!

Plus, listen to Supa Dave the week of April 27th - 30th, 2026 inside the 4pm hour for your shot at winning!

Embark on a culinary adventure like no other at SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival, select dates now through May 17th! Indulge in a world of flavor with more than 200 mouthwatering flavors inspired by global cuisines, and new rotating menus! Savor delectable bites paired perfectly with refreshing wines, vibrant cocktails, and craft brews.

Enjoy over 30 concerts with your favorite artists live on stage as this year’s concert series brings an incredible mix of genres to Bayside Stadium.

Explore this year’s entertainment lineup here, and discover the food options here.

*Concerts are Free with Park Admission.

Learn more at SeaWorldOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. April 22nd - April 30th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. For on-air, listen for the cue to call 4/27-4/30, be designated caller at 844-945-2945 to win. Up to four (4) winners may be selected on-air. For on-line, complete the entry form above 4/22-4/30. Odds vary. Up to three winners on-line. One grand prize winner will be selected from the on-air and on-line winners. Prize: Two one day admission tickets to SeaWorld Orlando and one parking pass. Expires 8/31/26. . ARV = $309.98. Grand prize: two reserved seats for Molly Hatchet show on 5/1/26 and meet & greet with band (location and time at discretion of artist management). ARV = 20. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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