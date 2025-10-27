You could go on a Speed Date with Brandi at Lake Eola This Saturday for ‘Fall Fiesta in the Park’

Sink or Swim

Hey Orlando!

According to Brandi, the dating scene in O-Town has been a big miss! Here’s your chance to prove her wrong with 98.9 WMMO’s Sink or Swim with Brandi at Lake Eola this Saturday (11/1) for Fall Fiesta in the Park.

If you would like a chance to go on a speed date with Brandi, complete the entry form below including some very interesting questions from Brandi! You could get selected to speed date inside a swan boat at Lake Eola, so get ready to pedal!

Brandi will narrow it down to three eligible bachelors to go on a spin with her! Even if you don’t score that second date, you’ll still walk away with a pair of Quiet Riot tickets from 98.9 WMMO!

Fall Fiesta

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!