You could go on a Speed Date with Brandi at Lake Eola This Saturday for ‘Fall Fiesta in the Park’

Sink or Swim

Hey Orlando!

According to Brandi, the dating scene in O-Town has been a big miss! Here’s your chance to prove her wrong with 98.9 WMMO’s Sink or Swim with Brandi at Lake Eola this Saturday (11/1) for Fall Fiesta in the Park.

If you would like a chance to go on a speed date with Brandi, complete the entry form below including some very interesting questions from Brandi! You could get selected to speed date inside a swan boat at Lake Eola, so get ready to pedal!

Brandi will narrow it down to three eligible bachelors to go on a spin with her! Even if you don’t score that second date, you’ll still walk away with a pair of Quiet Riot tickets from 98.9 WMMO!

Fall Fiesta

