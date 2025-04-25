You Could Score Bryan Adam Tickets

Bryan Adams

98.9 WMMO wants to send you to see Bryan Adams perform live at the Amalie Arena on November 10th, 2025. Plus, special guest Pat Benatar + Neil Giraldo making for an incredible night of music!

Listen this week (4/28-5/2) at 3p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

Click here for details.NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/28/25-5/2/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-862-9890 and be designated caller. All decisions made by WMMO-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Bryan Adams at the Amalie Arena on 11/10/25. ARV = $110. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group