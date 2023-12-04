You Could Score Chili Peppers Tickets

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Just announced! Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on June 21st, 2024, and 98.9 WMMO wants to send you to the show for free!

Enter below for your shot at scoring two tickets to the show!

Tickets go on-sale on Friday, December 8th, 2023 at 10am. Click here for details.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. December 4th, 2023 - December 10th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . Complete entry form above . Up to one (1) will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to Red Hot Chili Peppers on 6/21/24 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa. ARV = $57. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

