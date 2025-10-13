You Could Score Foreigner Tickets this Weekend of Winning

Foreigner

Hey Juke Box Hero!

You could be headed to Dr. Phillips Center to see Foreigner in concert with special appearance by Lou Gramm! They’ll take the stage on April 21st, 2026, and 98.9 WMMO wants to give you free tickets to the show!

Listen this weekend of winning for keywords to be announced, and enter below for your opportunity to score tickets all weekend long from 98.9 WMMO!

Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/17/25-10/19/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for key words to be announced and complete the entry form above (10/17-10/19). Up to one (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Foreigner on 4/21/26 at the Dr. Phillips Center. ARV = $100. For full rules,click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

