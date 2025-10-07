You Could Score Foreigner Tickets with Supa Dave

Foreigner

Hey Juke Box Hero!

You could be headed to Dr. Phillips Center to see Foreigner in concert with special appearance by Lou Gramm! They’ll take the stage on April 21st, 2026, and 98.9 WMMO wants to give you free tickets to the show!

Listen to Supa Dave this week (10/7-10/10) inside the 4pm hour for your chance to win two tickets to the show.

Ticket go on-sale on Friday, October 10th at 10am. Click here for ticket info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/7/25-10/10/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen during the designated time this week (10/7-10/10) and call 844-862-9890, and be the designated caller. Up to four (4) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Foreigner on 4/21/26 at the Dr. Phillips Center. ARV = $100. For full rules,click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

